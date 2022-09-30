CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – It’s week 6 of high school football in north central West Virginia! Here are the latest score updates from area games.

Scores will be updated throughout the night on Friday.

Fairmont Senior at North Marion

Latest score update: 7-0 NM 2Q

Webster County at Clay-Battelle

Latest score update: 20-0 CB 2Q

Braxton County at Liberty

Latest score update: 25-8 Liberty 2Q

Ravenswood at Ritchie County

Latest score update: 8-0 Ritchie 2Q

Valley at South Harrison

Latest score update: 22-8 SH 2Q

Morgantown at Wheeling Park

Latest score update: 20-0 Wheeling 2Q

Doddridge at Wirt

Latest score update: 7-0 Doddridge 2Q

Trinity at Millersport

Bridgeport at Parkersburg South

Latest score update: 14-7 Bridgeport

Buckhannon Upshur at University

Latest score update: 7-0 University

Elkins at Grafton

Latest score update: 6-0 Elkins 2Q

Lewis at Lincoln

Latest score update: 14-7 Lincoln

Preston at Beckley

Tucker at Pendleton

Tygarts Valley at Richwood