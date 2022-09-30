CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – It’s week 6 of high school football in north central West Virginia! Here are the latest score updates from area games.
Scores will be updated throughout the night on Friday.
Fairmont Senior at North Marion
Latest score update: 7-0 NM 2Q
Webster County at Clay-Battelle
Latest score update: 20-0 CB 2Q
Braxton County at Liberty
Latest score update: 25-8 Liberty 2Q
Ravenswood at Ritchie County
Latest score update: 8-0 Ritchie 2Q
Valley at South Harrison
Latest score update: 22-8 SH 2Q
Morgantown at Wheeling Park
Latest score update: 20-0 Wheeling 2Q
Doddridge at Wirt
Latest score update: 7-0 Doddridge 2Q
Trinity at Millersport
Bridgeport at Parkersburg South
Latest score update: 14-7 Bridgeport
Buckhannon Upshur at University
Latest score update: 7-0 University
Elkins at Grafton
Latest score update: 6-0 Elkins 2Q
Lewis at Lincoln
Latest score update: 14-7 Lincoln
Preston at Beckley
Tucker at Pendleton
Tygarts Valley at Richwood