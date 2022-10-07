CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – It’s Friday, which means it’s football night in north central West Virginia! Scores will be updated in this story throughout the night.

Bridgeport at Preston Latest score update: 48-7 Bridgeport Half East Fairmont at Philip Barbour Latest score update: 21-7 PB 3Q RCB at Lincoln Latest score update: 17-14 Lincoln Half Fairmont Senior at Morgantown Latest score update: 7-0 Morgantown Half Liberty at Berkeley Springs Latest score update: 3-0 Berkeley 2Q Gilmer at Doddridge Latest score update: 35-0 Doddridge 2Q South Harrison at Ritchie Latest score update: 14-14 Half Elkins at North Marion Latest score update: 31-0 NM 2Q Albert Gallatin at University Latest score update: 24-0 University 2Q Pendleton County at Tygarts Valley Buckhannon Upshur at Lewis Latest score update: 21-14 Lewis 2Q Moorefield at Tucker County Latest score update: 24-12 Tucker County at halftime Meadow Bridge at Webster County Grafton at Hampshire Latest score update: 14-0 Grafton at halftime