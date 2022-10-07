CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – It’s Friday, which means it’s football night in north central West Virginia! Scores will be updated in this story throughout the night.
Bridgeport at Preston
Latest score update: 48-7 Bridgeport Half
East Fairmont at Philip Barbour
Latest score update: 21-7 PB 3Q
RCB at Lincoln
Latest score update: 17-14 Lincoln Half
Fairmont Senior at Morgantown
Latest score update: 7-0 Morgantown Half
Liberty at Berkeley Springs
Latest score update: 3-0 Berkeley 2Q
Gilmer at Doddridge
Latest score update: 35-0 Doddridge 2Q
South Harrison at Ritchie
Latest score update: 14-14 Half
Elkins at North Marion
Latest score update: 31-0 NM 2Q
Albert Gallatin at University
Latest score update: 24-0 University 2Q
Pendleton County at Tygarts Valley
Buckhannon Upshur at Lewis
Latest score update: 21-14 Lewis 2Q
Moorefield at Tucker County
Latest score update: 24-12 Tucker County at halftime
Meadow Bridge at Webster County
Grafton at Hampshire
Latest score update: 14-0 Grafton at halftime