CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Football season is flying by, it’s already Week 9! Scores for this week’s games will be updated in this story throughout the night.

Grafton at Buckhannon Upshur Latest score update: 35-0 BU 2Q Lewis County at Philip Barbour Latest score update: 21-13 PB Half John Marshall at Morgantown Latest score update: 25-7 Morgantown Half Preston at University Latest score update: 20-10 UHS 2Q St. Marys at South Harrison Latest score update: 20-14 ST. Marys 2Q Doddridge County at Roane County Latest score update: 20-6 Roane 3Q East Fairmont at Berkeley Springs Princeton at Bridgeport Latest score update: 13-10 Princeton 3Q Trinity at Tygarts Valley Latest score update: 6-0 Trinity 1Q Gilmer County at Tucker County Latest score update: 30-0 Tucker 3Q Point Pleasant at RCB Lincoln at Liberty Clay-Battelle at Hancock (MD) Ritchie County at Wirt County Frankfort at Elkins