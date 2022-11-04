CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – It’s the last regular season week of high school football in north central West Virginia. Here are the scores for your local teams as they head into the playoffs.
The scores for each of the following games will be updated throughout the night:
Tucker County at South Harrison
Latest Score Update: 8-0 SH 1Q
Liberty at North Marion
Latest score update: 21-0 NM 1Q
Hundred at Clay Battelle
Latest score update: 15-0 CB 1Q
Linsley at Morgantown
Latest score update: 7-0 Linsley 1Q
Elkins at Buckhannon Upshur
Latest score update: 7-0 BU 2Q
Grafton at Lewis County
Trinity at Modonna
University at Spring Mills
Latest score update: 7-0 UHS 1Q
Lincoln at Bridgeport
Latest score update: 14-7 Bridgeport, 1Q
Philip Barbour at RCB
Tygarts Valley at Doddridge County
Latest score update: 27-0 Doddridge, 1Q
Calhoun County at Ritchie County
East Fairmont at Fairmont Senior
Brooke at Preston
Webster County at Montcalm
Meadow Bridge at Gilmer County