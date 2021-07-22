Big fifth inning helps Bridgeport Post 68 past Clarksburg Post 13

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Mylan Park played host to the legion baseball area semifinals on Thursday, with Bridgeport Post 68 taking on Clarksburg post 13 for a spot in the final on Friday. The game did not finish without controversy, but Bridgeport saw its way through with a 3-1 victory over its Harrison County neighbor.

All of the game’s runs were scored in the fifth inning. In the top half, Bridgeport got the first run with a Grant Lowther RBI single. Lowther advanced to second on a wild pitch, and was able to score on an error when Aiden Paulsen hit a hard ground ball up the middle that ate up the second baseman. A sac fly made it 3-0 Bridgeport halfway through the fifth.

In the bottom half, Clarksburg got a run back and were threatening for more. With two on and no one out, Eli Kyle hit a bloop single down the left field line. Baron Swiger attempted to score from second, but the throw from Cole Peschl beat him to the plate for the out.

A closer look at the play at the plate.

Clarksburg had runners in scoring position in the bottom of the sixth and seventh innings, but could not bring any of them home.

Bridgeport Post 68 advances to the area final on Friday at 7pm.