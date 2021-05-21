Buffington, Bridgeport baseball swing past John Marshall

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — On a summery afternoon in Harrison County, Bridgeport baseball powered its way past John Marshall, 8-2. Both teams came out scoring early, but it was the Indians who were able to distance themselves.

Two Bridgeport players celebrate at home plate.

Bridgeport was able to steal some early momentum from the Monarchs. Already having scored one run, John Marshall had the bases loaded with one out in the top of the first inning. A fly ball to shallow left field was met with a sliding grab by Connor Buffington for the second out. A run should have scored, but the runner left from third base too early trying to tag up, and was doubled up on the appeal to the base to end the threat and the inning.

Buffington led the charge offensively for the Tribe, too. He had a game-high three RBIs, including a sacrifice fly in the second inning that gave Bridgeport a lead it did not let up for the rest of the game.

Bridgeport put the game at a further distance in the bottom of the third inning. With a runner on second, Nate Paulson blasted a ground ball past the Monarchs’ third baseman, scoring a run. Paulson ended up on second base after the throw went home, and he scored on the next at-bat when JD Love smoked a line drive also past third base.

At the end of the third, Bridgeport was up 6-1, and expanded the lead in the fourth inning by adding two more.