Hutson’s heroics push Liberty past Preston

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Liberty High School’s Matthew Hutson played every role for the Mountaineers on Wednesday evening in a 10-1 victory against Preston. Hutson led the charge at the dish and on the bump.

Hutson K’ed seven in six innings.

At the plate, Hutson put the pop into Liberty’s offense. Preston took the first lead in the second inning before Hutson leveled it with a solo shot in the fourth. He added a three-run home run in the sixth inning, finishing with five RBIs on the night.

On the mound, Hutson kept Preston’s offense at bay when the game was close. After allowing a lead-off double and RBI single in the second inning, the Knights only had one more hit through Hutson’s final four innings of work. His final stat line included six innings, seven strikeouts, and one walk, with just the one run allowed.

Liberty entered the bottom of the fifth tied, 1-1. After two consecutive bases-loaded walks, Jayce Celevenger blew the game open with a two-run single to put the Mountaineers up 5-1. With the lead in hand, Liberty found a groove and extended the lead through the final frames.