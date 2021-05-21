Lewis County baseball thrashes East Fairmont, 15-0

WESTON, W.Va. — Lewis County came out swinging on a picture-perfect Thursday evening against East Fairmont. The Minutemen scored all of its runs in the first two innings and coasted to a 15-0 win.

The Minutemen scored nine in the first inning.

Lewis County began to pile it on in the first inning. The Minutemen sent 13 batters to the dish in the opening frame, scoring nine runs. They would go on to score six more in the second.

The Minutemen did not rely on the long ball to score the runs; rather, it was methodical, keep-the-line-moving singles and doubles. Lewis County had 14 hits in just four innings at bat in the game. Will Hunt, who threw a complete-game shutout with 11 strikeouts, led the game with three hits.

Drew Cayton and Brayden Carder led the game with three RBIs each. Hunt added two runs batted in of his own.

The game was called after the top of the fifth inning due to mercy rules.