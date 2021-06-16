North Marion baseball clinches first state tournament berth in school history

RACHEL, W.Va. — Having won a rain-influenced game in Mineral County split between Monday and Tuesday, North Marion had a chance to clinch a spot in the state tournament for the first time in program history when it played Frankfort at home on Wednesday.

The Huskies jumped all over the Falcons and secured its status in Charleston for next week, with a 9-1 victory in the Class AA Region I Tournament finale.

Husky teammates celebrate after the final out. (Photo by WBOY-TV)

The Huskies scored seven runs in the first four innings of the game. North Marion was helped out by shaky pitching; three of the runs were scored on bases-loaded walks and a wild pitch.

In the bottom of the fourth, Huskies pitcher, Jace Rinehart, lined a ball into centerfield to put North Marion even further ahead.

The Huskies were 90 feet away from a mercy-rule victory in the bottom of the fifth inning, but left the winning run stranded at third with a 9-0 lead.

Frankfort scored its lone run on a solo shot in the top of the sixth.

“They were so focused,” said North Marion head coach Vic Seccuro after the win. “It’s all they talked about. And I’m just so proud of them.”

Rinehart pitched all seven innings for North Marion to help send the Huskies to Charleston for the first time in school history.