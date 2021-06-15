Philip Barbour baseball suffers setback against Herbert Hoover

PHILIPPI, W.Va. — After rain suspended Monday’s regional opener between Herbert Hoover and Philip Barbour, the game got back underway on Tuesday. The Colts stumbled out of the gates, failing to mount a comeback in the restart, and falling 13-7.

The game resumed in the top of the sixth inning with Herbert Hoover up, 9-6. The Huskies got right back to where they left off, quickly loading the bases off the restart. A bases loaded walk and a Ryan Elkins two-run single saw the Huskies double up the Colts, 12-6.

From there, Herbert Hoover was able to see out the win, adding one run in the seventh to match the run Philip Barbour scored in the bottom of the seventh.

The best-of-three series now tilts to Elkview with Herbert Hoover up, 1-0. First pitch is set for Wednesday, June 16, at 6pm.

If Herbert Hoover wins at home on Wednesday, it will end the Colts’ season. A victory by the Colts, meanwhile, will move this series back to Philip Barbour for a decisive third game on Thursday.

