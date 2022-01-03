East Fairmont boys basketball outlasts North Marion on historic night

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Monday marked the centennial anniversary of the first meeting between East Fairmont and North Marion boys basketball. To celebrate, East Fairmont hosted a banquet for former players and coaches during the teams’ tripleheader at the Hive. EFHS’s winningest coaches and all-time scorers came out to catch up with one another, sign yearbooks — some dating 70+ years in the past — and walking out on the court to the applause of a full house in attendance. In the varsity nightcap, the Bees took care of business and beat the Huskies, 58-47.

It was a chippy game from the start. In the first few minutes of the first quarter, North Marion’s Harley Sickles was called for a technical foul after getting tangled up with a couple East Fairmont players. That aggression lasted throughout the game. After all, it was 100 years in the making.

East Fairmont was able to gain a solid lead in the second quarter, and expand it from there through the second half.

Evan Parr led the Bees with 16 points, including a pair of three-pointers. Jackson Crouso also finished in double-figures with 15.

For North Marion, Sickles finished with a game-high 17 points. Tariq Miller and Preston Williams also contributed double-digit scoring, tallying 11 and 10 points, respectively.

East Fairmont continued its strong start to the season, climbing to 4-1. North Marion fell to 2-5.