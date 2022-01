MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Wheeling Park was hitting its shots in the first half to keep things close but, in the end, the top-ranked Mohigans were too much for the Patriots on Tuesday night. The final score from Morgantown High School was 73-58 in favor of the hosts.

Brooks Gage exploded in the second half and finished with a game-high 22 points. Sharron Young and Alec Poland also contributed 17 and 13 points, respectively.