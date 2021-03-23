(1) RCB boys soar past (5) North Marion

CLARKSBURG, W. Va. — Robert C. Byrd was dominant at home on Tuesday against North Marion. The Eagles took control from the start and cruised to a 61-22 win.

Bryson Lucas with a second half dunk.

RCB had the shooting touch going for it. Its first three baskets were three-pointers. In the first half, the Eagles made six threes on 11 attempts. Jeremiah King had two first half triples of his own, scoring a game-high ten first half points.

The Eagles began to pull away in the second quarter. The Huskies scored just one field goal in the period. RCB outscored North Marion 17-5 in the quarter, and took a commanding lead into the halftime break. The lead continued to grow from there, ending in a 39-point win for the Eagles. RCB is now 6-0 on the season.