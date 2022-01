CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Recently elevated into the class-AAA top-10 on Monday, East Fairmont took on Robert C. Byrd on Wednesday. In the end, the Bees built a solid lead in the first half, and kept the Eagles at arm’s length in the second half, winning 50-45.

Maurice Garrison led the game with 18 points for the Eagles, including four second-half threes. Jackson Crouso led the scoring for the Bees with 11 points.