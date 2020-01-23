Austin Hunt leads Hawks to victory of Doddridge County

LOST CREEK, W.Va. – South Harrison improved to 5-5 on the season with a 57-48 victory over Doddridge County at home Wednesday night.

Austin Hunt scored a game high 17 points in the Hawks victory.

South Harrison led this game throughout thanks to great ball movement, especially from point guard Austin Peck.

Holden Hayes and Hunter Jenkins led the Bulldogs with 16 and 11 points respectively.

South Harrison returns to action Friday as they travel down to Greenbrier West.

Doddridge County falls to 1-11 on the season and will play at Calhoun County on Monday.