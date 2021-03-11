Lincoln boys outlast Elkins in OT

SHINNSTON, W. Va. — It was a thriller in Shinnston between the Elkins and Lincoln boys basketball teams on Thursday.

The Cougars eventually escaped with a 58-56 overtime win.

The teams were neck and neck the entire way.

The teams traded buckets from the start.

Elkins had the upper hand early, holding control for the first three quarters.

Cory Harper poured in a game-high 21 points, and had the Tigers in control with a six-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Then came Sammy Bart and Lincoln. Bart scored six points in the fourth, outscoring Elkins by himself, 6-5, and guided the Cougars into overtime.

Lincoln outlasted Elkins in the extra period, and came away with the win.

Bart and Payton Hawkins led the way for Lincoln with 14 points apiece. The duo scored 12 of Lincoln’s 22 points in the fourth quarter and overtime periods.