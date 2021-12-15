South Harrison boys basketball rolls past Gilmer County

LOST CREEK, W.Va. — Corey Boulden poured in a game-high 25 points in South Harrison High School boy’s basketball’s dominant, 75-48 win over Gilmer County on Wednesday night.

South Harrison was able to build an early lead thanks to activity on both ends of the floor. The Hawks came out in a full-court press that never let Gilmer County get into a comfortable rhythm offensively. Even in the half court, active hands in the passing lanes caused issues for the Titans, resulting in breaks going the other way. South Harrison capitalized on mistakes by getting from one side of the floor to the other with good spacing to create open looks in transition.

South Harrison tripled Gilmer County in the first quarter, 24-8. From there, it was able to grow its already-comfortable lead into the 27-point win.

To go along with Boulden’s 25, South Harrison’s Austin Peck contributed 15 points on four made three-pointers. Noah Burnside and Lucas Elliott were also in double figures with 12 points apiece.

For Gilmer County, Josh Lipscomb paced the Titans with 16 points, including four triples of his own. Dylan Buckius lived behind the arc, nailing five shots from beyond the perimeter in his 15-point outing.