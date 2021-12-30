Spiker leads Grafton boys past Notre Dame on the road

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Justin Spiker led all scorers with 26 points for Grafton in a big, 70-61 win over Notre Dame on Thursday night. Spiker made four shots from beyond the arc.

The gym at Notre Dame High School was packed to the rafters for the high-profile boys basketball matchup. The Bearcats were able to set the tone early. They gained an early advantage through quick transition play and high-percentage looks. Grafton took a double-digit lead into the halftime break, which the Fighting Irish were able to narrow to single-digits in the second half, but not enough to pull in front.

Aside from Spiker for Grafton, Ryan Maier contributed 24 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter to help ice the win. Kadon Delaney also put up double-figures, adding 11 points to the total.

For Notre Dame, Jaidyn West paced the Fighting Irish with 25 points. Wade Britton and Dominic Zummo also scored in double figures, scoring 17 and 13 points, respectively.