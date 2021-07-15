Doddridge County High School hosts Big Man Competition

WEST UNION, W.Va. — On Thursday evening, the Doddridge Country High School football team hosted a “Big Man Competition” for offensive linemen. Along with the Bulldogs, East Fairmont, Tygarts Valley, Philip Barbour, and St. Marys were also in attendance.
Events for the team to compete in included:
- Bench press
- Medicine ball toss
- Truck push relay
- Five-man sled relay
- Individual sled push relay
- Tire flip relay
- Feed sack carry relay
- Farmer’s carry relay
- Medley relay
- Tug of war
“The guys are working hard, competing,” said Bulldogs head coach Bobby Burnside. “Everyone’s doing well.”
After each event, teams gathered together to hear their score revealed. While a team technically won each event, coaches and players were more focused on getting into shape for week one right around the corner.