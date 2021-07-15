Doddridge County High School hosts Big Man Competition

WEST UNION, W.Va. — On Thursday evening, the Doddridge Country High School football team hosted a “Big Man Competition” for offensive linemen. Along with the Bulldogs, East Fairmont, Tygarts Valley, Philip Barbour, and St. Marys were also in attendance.

Teams had to push a truck as one of the night’s activities.

Events for the team to compete in included:

Bench press

Medicine ball toss

Truck push relay

Five-man sled relay

Individual sled push relay

Tire flip relay

Feed sack carry relay

Farmer’s carry relay

Medley relay

Tug of war

“The guys are working hard, competing,” said Bulldogs head coach Bobby Burnside. “Everyone’s doing well.”

After each event, teams gathered together to hear their score revealed. While a team technically won each event, coaches and players were more focused on getting into shape for week one right around the corner.