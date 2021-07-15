Doddridge County High School hosts Big Man Competition

WEST UNION, W.Va. — On Thursday evening, the Doddridge Country High School football team hosted a “Big Man Competition” for offensive linemen. Along with the Bulldogs, East Fairmont, Tygarts Valley, Philip Barbour, and St. Marys were also in attendance.

Teams had to push a truck as one of the night’s activities.

Events for the team to compete in included:

  • Bench press
  • Medicine ball toss
  • Truck push relay
  • Five-man sled relay
  • Individual sled push relay
  • Tire flip relay
  • Feed sack carry relay
  • Farmer’s carry relay
  • Medley relay
  • Tug of war

“The guys are working hard, competing,” said Bulldogs head coach Bobby Burnside. “Everyone’s doing well.”

After each event, teams gathered together to hear their score revealed. While a team technically won each event, coaches and players were more focused on getting into shape for week one right around the corner.

