Preston football wraps up first week under new head coach

KINGWOOD, W.Va. — The Preston High School football team wrapped up its first week of practice on Friday. After making the playoffs in 2019, the Knights went 3-7 and missed the postseason last year.

2021 will be Mark Deep’s first year as PHS head coach. (Photo by WBOY)

It was a week of many first for new head coach Mark Deep.

Having turned the middle school program in Preston County into champions, Deep took the next step up to coach the high school team in 2021.

Deep admitted that the transition has not been easy so far, but that he was looking forward to what the team had to offer now that the pads on and contact drills are on the horizon.

“We’re gonna build it brick by brick,” he said “That’s number one. Number two, they have to show up. That’s the only way we’re going to build this program — is showing up.”

Deep will get a first look at his team in action soon. Preston will play a few preseason scrimmages against Liberty and Elkins next week.