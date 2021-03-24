(6) Ritchie County HS girls fall short at home against (4) St. Marys

ELLENBORO, W. Va. — It was a heavyweight fight between two ranked teams in Ritchie County.

Sixth-ranked Ritchie County (7-3) hosted No. 4 St. Marys (9-1) in a matchup of ranked Double-A foes.

Both teams battled to the end, with St. Marys stealing a 53-48 victory over the Rebels.

SMHS’s Zoe Davis brought momentum back to the Blue Devils.

The first half was dominated by Ritchie County. The Rebels’ full-court press was tough for St. Marys to crack, forcing plenty of turnovers in the backcourt. RCHS went into the halftime break with a firm nine-point cushion that was threatening to be more.

The second half was a different story. The Blue Devils opened the half on a 12-2 run to tie the game at 29. In that stretch, St. Marys’ Zoe Davis fell to the ground hard on a flagrant foul by the Rebels. Tears on her face, Davis knocked down the free throws, swinging momentum to St. Marys. The Blue Devils took control of the game, erasing the halftime deficit, heading into the fourth quarter tied at 34.

The highlight of the fourth quarter was from Blue Devils’ Kylie Wright, who scored her 1000th career point on a free throw to give St. Marys the lead. Wright contributed 13 second half points. Davis was 6-6 from the free throw line in the second half and scored a joint-game-high 19 points. RCHS’s Rebekah Rupert equaled Davis’ total, scoring 14 of her 19 in the second half.

Teammates congratulate Wright (center, 23) on her 1000th point.

St. Marys used good shooting in the fourth quarter to snatch the win and improve to 9-1 on the season; Ritchie County fell to 7-3.