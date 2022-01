FAIRMONT, W.Va. - Fairmont City Council was presented with a certificate of recognition during its meeting Tuesday night for its work in honoring veterans and those who serve in the armed forces.

U.S. Army Sgt. David Tucker Ret. presented members of council with the certificate for their work over the last two years passing 13 proclamations honoring veterans and the anniversaries of various veteran events. Tucker said that on behalf of himself and the Fairmont VFW Post 629 thanked and commended the council for their service to its constituents.