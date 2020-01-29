Buonamici’s scores 26 to lead No. 2 North Marion over No. 8 Lincoln

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – No. 2 North Marion defeated No. 8 Lincoln 68-65 Tuesday night.

Before the game, each team took part in a 24.8 second moment of silence to honor the late Kobe Bryant.

Lincoln controlled most of the first quarter in this one and lead 17-11 heading into the second quarter.

North Marion came storming back through as they outscored in the Cougars 23-6 in the second quarter to take a 34-23 lead heading into halftime.

The Huskies were able to stretch their lead to as many as 13 in the third but the Cougars came storming back with an 8-0 run to close the third quarter to make it a 50-47 ballgame.

Buonamici would take the game over in the fourth quarter for North Marion, scoring 9 in the quarter and 18 in the whole second half.

A hard charge from Lincoln, led by Brynne Williams, late in the fourth would not be enough as North Marion pulls off the 68-65 victory.

Allison Rockwell led the Cougars with 24 points, followed by Williams who scored 21.

Buonamici led all scorers with 26 for the Huskies, followed by Olivia Toland who finished with 13.