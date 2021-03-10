McDaniels leads BUHS past Grafton

Buckhannon, W.Va. — The Buckhannon-Upshur High School girls basketball team cruised past Grafton on Wednesday, 83-35.

Junior guard Shelby McDaniels had 24 points in the win and was a key contributor in every aspect of the game.

McDaniels scored 12 of her 24 points in the first half.

The Lady Bucs jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the opening minutes of the game in an all-around dominant performance. McDaniels led the charge for BUHS, setting the tempo on offense and defense. When she wasn’t scoring, she was setting up her teammates for a number of easy looks. On defense, she was disruptive, jumping into the passing lane and grabbing a few steals.

Buckhannon-Upshur took a 33-point lead into the halftime break, a lead that continued to grow as the night went along.