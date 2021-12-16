RCB girls hoops sneaks past Bridgeport for first time since 2014

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — For the first time in seven years, Robert C. Byrd girl’s basketball beat Bridgeport. The Eagles built an early lead to sneak past a late comeback attempt to win, 35-32.

RCB was able to built its early lead partially due in part to the shooting of Martina Howe. She scored all 11 of her points in the first half, including three swishes from beyond the arc. Howe propelled the Eagles to a 12-point halftime lead.

Bridgeport did attempt a comeback in the second half. The Indians only surrendered 10 points in the entire second half. Emily Anderson scored eight of her team-high 13 points in the second half. Gabby Reep also contributed ten points of her own. Only two other Bridgeport players added to the scorebook.

Robert C. Byrd’s Avery Childers paced the game with 14 points. Olivia Louther added eight points in the win.