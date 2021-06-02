Alvaro, Robert C. Byrd softball hands Lincoln first loss of the season

SHINNSTON, W.Va. — Coming into Wednesday’s showdown against Robert C. Byrd, Lincoln was 21-0 on the season and rolling. However, the undefeated streak would come to an end thanks to timely hitting and dominant pitching. The Eagles handed the Cougars their first loss of the season, 4-1.

Teammates mobbed Bernard after her home run.

The bats got hot early for the Eagles. A three-run home run by Alyssa Dunn and a solo shot from Madison Barnard put RCB up 4-0 by the midway point in the game.

Lincoln got on the board in the bottom of the fourth. Hannah Ferris sent a ball over the right-center field wall for a solo shot.

Other than the one mistake to Ferris, Eagles’ Francesca Alvaro was on her A-game. She pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts.

“It’s a big win for Fran,” said Eagles coach Mary Mayer. “Big win for our team. But, like I said, we can’t rest on that.”

Robert C. Byrd advances in the sectional tournament. The Eagles will face Elkins, which defeated Philip Barbour on Wednesday, on Thursday.