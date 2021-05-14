Haller outlasts Maloley, guides Lincoln softball to shutout win

SHINNSTON, W.Va. — Aces were dealing for both Grafton and Lincoln on a picture-perfect Friday afternoon. In the end, the Cougars’ Delaney Haller was able to last longer and help get Lincoln to a 3-0 victory.

Delaney struck out 14 in a complete game shutout.

Offense was a rarity for both teams. Both lineups accounted for three hits apiece, largely in part to the masterful pitching of Delaney and Grafton’s Freddie Maloley. Maloley pitched six terrific innings, keeping the dangerous Cougars bats at bay. She struck out nine in the game.

In the end, Delaney was simply not to be beaten. She went the distance for Lincoln, striking out 14, including ten in a row between the second and fifth innings.

The game remained 0-0 heading into the fifth inning. A leadoff single, followed by a stolen base and a wild pitch, positioned the Cougars with the first real scoring threat of the game. On the ensuing pitch, Hannah Ferris took Maloley over the right field wall for a two-run home run.

A sixth inning insurance run put extra cushion between Lincoln and the Bearcats.