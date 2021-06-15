Lincoln softball ends season in heartbreaking fashion

SHINNSTON, W.Va. — Playoff drama was in full force in Harrison County on Tuesday.

Down 1-0 in the best-of-three regional series, the Lincoln Cougars fought valiantly in an effort to save their season. Unfortunately, it ended with Herbert Hoover sweeping the series with an 11-9 victory.

The go-ahead run scoring for the Huskies.

The game entered the bottom of the sixth with the Cougars down, 7-3.

A leadoff single set the tone for the inning.

Lincoln pushed two runs across when Alaina Rice knotted the game at 7-7 with a two-run single. The next batter, Delaney Haller, hit a line drive into the left-centerfield gap to score Rice and take the lead.

The Cougars would add one more, scoring six in the inning, taking a 9-7 lead into the final frame.

The cards were simply not in Lincoln’s favor.

Down to its final out, Herbert Hoover tied the game on a bases-loaded single by Caroline Woody. Sydney Bright then sent a ground ball through the hole in the middle of the infield to score two more runs, putting the Huskies up 11-9.

Lincoln had one more opportunity to keep its season alive.

However, with the tying run on second base, a line drive back to the pitcher saw the runner doubled up to end the game.

“The one thing is that even when we was down, our heads didn’t get down,” said Lincoln head coach Yancey Weaver after the loss. “We stayed in it. We stayed. We fought. You can’t ask for no more out of kids than to fight like that and fight till the end.”

Lincoln ends its season with a 24-3 record. It started the season 21-0, going undefeated through the regular season.

