Maloley leads Grafton softball past Frankfort

GRAFTON, W.Va. — In the first game of a doubleheader on Friday, Grafton was firing on all cylinders. Pitching and timely hitting fueled a 10-2 victory for the Lady Bearcats.

Grafton scored six in the third inning.

In the circle, Freddie Maloley was dealing for Grafton. Throughout the game, she powered her fastball past Falcon hitters. Her change-up was also working to great effect, as well.

10 of the first 12 outs recorded by Maloley were via the strikeout. She sat down the Falcons in order in the second and third innings, striking out all six batters she faced.

Offensively, Grafton got out to an early lead by scoring one in the first. The Bearcats added to their lead by scoring six runs in the bottom of the third.

Between timely hitting and shaky defense from Frankfort helped Grafton build a substantial early lead, cruising to an easy win.

Grafton won the second game of the double-header, as well, 8-0.