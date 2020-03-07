Johnson’s strong second half leads Fairmont Senior to sectional victory over North Marion

RACHEL, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior defeated North Marion 57-51 in the Region I Section 2 final Friday night.

The gymnasium at North Marion High School was packed full and buzzing from start of the game between the two bitter Marion County rivals.

North Marion jumped out to a quick start in the first half, led by Tariq Miller who had 9 points in the first half.

The Huskies lead the Polar Bears 27-23 at the halftime break.

The third quarter was where Jaelin Johnson started to come alive for the Polar Bears.

He went on an impressive run at the end of the third quarter scoring three straight buckets for Fairmont Senior.

The fourth quarter was back and forth to start until North Marion star forward Praise Chukwudozie fouled out with just over four minutes to play.

The end of the game was controlled by the Polar Bears, who made free throws when they counted most.

Jaelin Johnson finished with a game high 22 points in the victory and he also threw down a dunk at the end of the game that ended up not counting.

The exclamation point that didn't end up counting tonight from @_jaelinjohnson_! The ball clearly went in before the buzzer… 🤷‍♂️



His 2nd half performance was one to remember, he was on another level! This Fairmont Senior team has improved so much this season. #wvprepbb pic.twitter.com/8O769k2uyy — Dillon Gaudet (@DGaudetWBOY) March 7, 2020

The Polar Bears will face Frankfort next week for a shot at the state tournament.