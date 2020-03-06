Lady Indians take down Braxton County to advance to State Tournament

GASSAWAY, W.Va. – Bridgeport defeated Braxton County 46-39 in the Double-A Region-II co-final Thursday night.

Despite trailing 18-11 in the first half, Bridgeport was able to overcome the deficit to capture the upset victory.

Gabby Reep led the Indians with 20 points in the victory, including big free throws late to help seal the win.

Braxton County defeated Bridgeport 46-42 earlier in the season and came into the game with a victory over Lewis County.

Bridgeport will enter the tournament as an eight-seed will face top-seed North Marion.