Murphy drops 31, Huskies escape Minutemen late

WESTON, W.Va – No. 8 North Marion defeated Lewis County 56-49 Wednesday night.

Lewis County started this one fast, going ahead 4-0 early on in the first quarter.

Gunner Murphy then led the Huskies on a 19-2 run to end the first with Murphy tallying 12 points.

Lewis would continue to crawl back into this one in the second quarter cutting the Husky lead to 31-20 at the halftime break.

The story of the third quarter would be fouls, fouls called on Lewis County as they would lead the team foul count 8-1 during the third quarter.

This would not be enough to take the Minutemen out of the game though as a few big threes from Kyle Gannon would draw the Minutemen within four points late in the fourth quarter.

North Marion would hold on late though to capture the victory.

Gunner Murphy led all scorers with 31 points and was able to knock down 13-15 free throws.

Kyle Gannon led Lewis County with 14 points, including 3 made three pointers in the final quarter.