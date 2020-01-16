RCB avoids upset, beats Lewis County by five

WESTON, W.Va. – Despite a valiant effort from the Minutemen, No. 7 Robert C. Byrd defeated Lewis County 50-45 Wednesday night.

Lewis County kept this one close throughout after only trailing by one at the end of the first quarter.

The Minutemen fell to 3-9 on the season with the loss and will host Big 10 foe Grafton on Friday night.

Robert C. Byrd picked up their fifth consecutive victory, improving to 5-2 on the year.

The Eagles will host Elkins, who just defeated Fairmont Senior Wednesday night, on Friday evening.

