Tigers cruise past rival Minutemen

ELKINS, W.Va. – Elkins defeated rival Lewis County 61-44 Wednesday night to pick up their fifth win of the season.

This game was back and forth in the first quarter as neither team was able to take control.

Minutemen got on the board first as Asa Post finished inside with a strong post move.

Tigers answered right back as DeAndre Owens dished it off to Mason Kimbleton for the lay-up.

Owens was also able to knock down the three to put the Tigers up by three after the first quarter.

Elkins finished the game strong, outscoring Lewis County 44-30 in the final three quarters.

The Tigers will host Bridgeport on Friday night.