Tucker County HS football wraps up first week of training camp

HAMBLETON, W.Va. — The Tucker County High School football team finished its first week of training camp on Friday.

The Mountain Lions went 1-7 in their 2020 campaign.

Tucker County returns its entire offensive line from 2020. (Photo via WBOY)

Tucker County’s squad for 2021 was small — just 16 of the team’s 19 rostered players made it to Friday’s practice.

The skill position spots were thin with experience, with lots of younger players adjusting to the high school level before being thrown into the fire in just a few weeks time.

Senior quarterback Logan Husk returned for his final season with the Mountain Lions, and should have solid protection in front of him. Tucker County returned its entire offensive line from a year ago, a group that was relatively inexperienced heading into last season.

“We were really, really young last year,” said head coach AJ Rapp. “It seemed like we just got through the season. Any time you’re young and you got guys that can get experience, that’s the whole point of it.”

With a year of experience playing together, the Mountain Lions hoped that the veteran line could buy Husk some time and earn Tucker County wins.