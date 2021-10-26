12 Local teams ranked with two weeks remaining in latest WVSSAC high school football rankings

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – With just two weeks remaining in this year’s high school football regular season, a total of 12 local teams are ranked inside the Top 16 in their class.

Starting in Triple-A, Bridgeport is up three spots to No. 4 and University remained in a tie for fifth place in the rankings. Morgantown, however, is back inside the playoff picture, coming in at No. 14 this week on the strength of back-to-back wins.

In class Double-A, all four local teams that were ranked last week are once again this week, and all four moved up at least one spot. (4) Lincoln and (6) North Marion both rose two spots in the rankings, while (11) Robert C. Byrd and (13) Grafton are both up one spot.

Doddridge County is back on top of Class A. Ritchie County has risen to a tie for fourth in the class, while Gilmer County is up two spots, and is tied for No. 7. Trinity Christian is up a pair of spots in the polls to No. 10, while Clay-Battelle remained at No. 15.

Those are the 12 teams that are in the playoff picture. But there are some local teams that remain on the periphery.

East Fairmont, Fairmont Senior, and Liberty all fell a few spots from last week due to losses, but remain in the hunt for the final spot(s) in Double-A.

Week 10 contests will be played this week, meaning that most teams have just one or two games remaining on their schedule.

The final Friday of the regular season is Nov. 5.