LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) — South Harrison’s playoff season last year was mainly fueled by the efforts of a senior-heavy team that included the likes of Noah Burnside, Aiden Moreno, Caden Davis and others.

Now, Hawks head coach Brett Hathaway is tasked with getting a young team full of underclassmen to fill their shoes.

“We got to get some experience under their belt,” Hathaway said. “We’re really excited from what we have seen from them so far.”

Some of those ways that Hathaway is attempting to gain his younger players more reps is by having two scrimmages before week one against Wirt County.

“Getting those freshman and sophomores some meaningful reps in those scrimmages is going to go a long way to be able to be ready for week one,” Hathaway said.

Another area that South Harrison is focusing on to get ready is conditioning.

“We got 25 (players) on the roster right now, so it’s imperative that these guys are in shape because a lot of them are going to have to be (playing) both ways,” Hathaway said. “It’s super important that we are in the best shape that we can be and that’s been a focus point for us.”

A focus point for some players like senior tailback Lucas Rush is helping these players through the learning curve.

“It’s really important because you need all the help you can get,” Rush said.

Hathaway points to Rush, Corey Saltis and Zane Harlow as key players to step up this season. Whether the team makes the playoffs again or not, Hathaway has one main goal for his team.

“We honest to god got to get better each and every day,” he said. “We can’t get too far-sighted in the future, you start doing that and you start to get yourselves into trouble so it’s win the day, go 1 and 0 each week and you know just take it from there.”

South Harrison hosts Wirt County on August 25 at 7 p.m. for its season opener.