(4) Mohigans hand (2) Patriots their second loss of the season

WHEELING, W.Va.- In a Class Quad-A ranked versus ranked rematch between No. 4 Morgantown got the best of No. 2 Wheeling Park to hand the Patriots their second loss of the season.

Wheeling Park is out of top player Bella Abernathy due to a hand injury so Lindsey Garrison picked up much of the Patriots scoring with game-high 23 points.

The game was all tied up at 10 after one quarter.

Kaitlyn Ammons had a big first half and scored 17 points to lead Morgantown as the Mohigans led 20-17 at the halftime break.

A 14-0 run between the third and fourth quarters was the difference maker in this game as Morgantown took down Wheeling Park 55-41.