Ammons scores 19 in win over Buccaneers

TENNERTON, W.Va. – The Morgantown Lady Mohigans were on the road Monday night at Buckhannon-Upshur for a possible sectional tournament preview.

A three ball by Catherine Wassick put the Mohigans up by three late in the first quarter.

But, McKenzie Reynolds answered and with under 10 seconds in the quarter the Bucs hit a half court buzzer beater to put Buckhannon-Upshur up by one at the end of the first.

The second quarter was all about the Mohigans.

Morgantown scored 17 unanswered points to start the second quarter including two threes from Kerrigan Peasak.

In addition, Lindsay Bechtel scored seven and Kait Ammons topped her with eight points.

Mohigans led by 14 at halftime.

In the third quarter the Bucs put up a fight. Shelby McDaniels hit a two-point jumper, but the Mohigans never dropped the lead.

Morgantown built up a 16-point lead into the final quarter and kept the lead to win 51-35.

Kait Ammons led the Mohigans with 19 points. McKenzie Reynolds led the Bucs with 10 points.

The Mohigans take on the number one ranked Wheeling Park Patriots this Thursday on the road.



