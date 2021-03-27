Ammons, Wassick combine for 30 points, lead (4) Mohigans past (8) Bridgeport

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – No. 4 ranked Morgantown was victorious in a ranked versus ranked match up against AAAA opponent No. 8 Bridgeport. The Mohigans won 60-23.

Right away Morgantown showed dominance with Cat Wassick, Lindsay Bechtel and Kaitlyn Ammons all having a successful first half.

Ammons scored 13 points in the first half alone including two back-to-back and ones in the second quarter.

Paige Humble and the Indians battled back in the second quarter, Humble scored 10 points for Bridgeport.

The Mohigans knocked down three triples in the first half to give MHS a 36-12 lead at the halftime break.

Morgantown went on to win 60-23. Wassick and Ammons each contributed 15 points to score half of their teams points.