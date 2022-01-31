AP releases latest high school boys basketball polls

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP)- The latest boys high school basketball polls have been released by the Associated Press.
Class AAAA:
- Morgantown
- Parkersburg
- Jefferson
- George Washington
- Capital T5. South Charleston
7. Hedgesville
8. Huntington
9. University
10. Musselman
Others receiving votes: Spring Mills 12, Greenbrier East 2, Princeton 1.
Class AAA:
- Logan
- Shady Spring
- Fairmont Senior
- Wheeling Central
- Elkins
- Winfield
- Herbert Hoover
- East Fairmont
- Grafton
- Berkeley Springs
Others receiving votes: Hampshire 4, Ripley 4, Scott 3, Notre Dame 1.
Class AA:
- Poca
- St. Marys
- Bluefield
- Williamstown
- Ravenswood
- South Harrison
- Chapmanville
- Wyoming East
- Mingo Central
- Buffalo
Others receiving votes: Charleston Catholic 6, Summers County 5, Braxton County 5, Roane County 4, Clay County 3, Ritchie County 1.
Class A:
- James Monroe
- Greater Beckley Christian
- Man
- St. Joseph
- Tucker County
- Tug Valley
- Tygarts Valley
- Webster County
- Cameron
- Pendleton County
Others receiving votes: Greenbrier West 8, Clay-Battelle 2.