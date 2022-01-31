AP releases latest high school boys basketball polls

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP)- The latest boys high school basketball polls have been released by the Associated Press.

Class AAAA:

  1. Morgantown
  2. Parkersburg
  3. Jefferson
  4. George Washington
  5. Capital T5. South Charleston

7. Hedgesville

8. Huntington

9. University

10. Musselman

Others receiving votes: Spring Mills 12, Greenbrier East 2, Princeton 1.

Class AAA:

  1. Logan
  2. Shady Spring
  3. Fairmont Senior
  4. Wheeling Central
  5. Elkins
  6. Winfield
  7. Herbert Hoover
  8. East Fairmont
  9. Grafton
  10. Berkeley Springs

Others receiving votes: Hampshire 4, Ripley 4, Scott 3, Notre Dame 1.

Class AA:

  1. Poca
  2. St. Marys
  3. Bluefield
  4. Williamstown
  5. Ravenswood
  6. South Harrison
  7. Chapmanville
  8. Wyoming East
  9. Mingo Central
  10. Buffalo

Others receiving votes: Charleston Catholic 6, Summers County 5, Braxton County 5, Roane County 4, Clay County 3, Ritchie County 1.

Class A:

  1. James Monroe
  2. Greater Beckley Christian
  3. Man
  4. St. Joseph
  5. Tucker County
  6. Tug Valley
  7. Tygarts Valley
  8. Webster County
  9. Cameron
  10. Pendleton County

Others receiving votes: Greenbrier West 8, Clay-Battelle 2.

