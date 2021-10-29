Best Think We Saw Tonight: Mohawk Bowl Crowd

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Best Thing We Saw Tonight was the crowd at the Mohawk Bowl. The fans for the two Morgantown teams, the Mohigans and the Hawks, really showed up for the rivalry game, making up for the lack of fans at last year’s game.
