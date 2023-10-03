MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) — Moments ago, Morgantown senior guard Sharron Young made his college commitment to continue his basketball career at Akron.

Young was named first-team all-state captain as a junior while leading the Mohigans to a second consecutive state championship.

In his third season of high school basketball, he averaged 21 points, 7.9 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Choosing between a group of seven schools, Young decided on the Zips over West Virginia, Western Kentucky, Kent State, Ohio, Murray State and Radford.

Coming off of back-to-back Class AAAA state championships, Young and his Morgantown teammates will attempt to make it a three-peat when the high school basketball season begins this winter.