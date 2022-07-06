BRIDGEPORT, W.Va – The American Legion area tournament is right around the corner and a pair of local teams got an early look at one another on Wednesday night.

Bridgeport Post 68 hosted Buckhannon Post 7 and the visitors got things moving first in the top of the first as one run crossed the plate on a Rowan Michaelis wild pitch.

The hosts evened the score in the bottom of the inning though as Ben McDougal ripped a line single into right field to knot the score at one.

Michael Romano put the home team in front with an infield single that brought Sean Via in from third before McDougal made it a 3-1 game with a single to center field.

Buckhannon answered right back in the third as Ryder Aman crossed on a throwing error and Grant Mealy tied the game for Post 7 with a line single down the left field line.

Isaac Lane gave the lead back to the visitors with a single back up the middle to make it 4-3 but the advantage did not last long.

Bridgeport scored five times in the bottom of the inning with three coming in on wild pitches, fourth scoring on a Cam Cole fielder’s choice ground ball to short and the fifth coming in on a delayed steal.

Post 68 added one in the fourth on an Isaac Lough double but Post 7 got it right back in the fifth on a bases loaded walk.

The bottom of that inning is where things unraveled for Buckhannon though as six runs came in to score, the last of which coming on a bases loaded walk to give Post 68 the run-rule shorted win, 15-5.