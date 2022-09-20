BRIDGEPORT, W.Va – With soccer season reaching a peak ahead of the start of the postseason next month, the Bridgeport boys and girls programs honored seniors Levi Crayton, Burhan Khosa, Kylie Bender, Anna Hutchinson and Gabby Reep in between matches of a doubleheader with Lewis County on Tuesday.

The Indians certainly brought their best.

In the boys contest, Crayton and Minutemen goalkeeper Dalyn Taylor managed to keep their opposition scoreless for the entire first half but the chances built after halftime.

It was finalyl Will Madden who broke through for Bridgeport with around five minutes gone in the second, weaving his way through the defense with some fine footwork and slotting one home to take the lead.

Each team had more opportunities as the match progressed with the most dangerous coming from Zane Wagner who had two opportunities to double the lead off of a corner kick but could not quite finish the job.

Play stayed quiet but exciting into the final minutes when Lewis County picked up a corner kick of its own and while the ball was in the air, Leon Cuevas was taken down in the box, leading to a penalty being awarded to the visitors.

Cuevas stepped to the spot and sent a shot toward the bottom right corner but Crayton extended to make the stop and keep the Minutemen off the board.

The Indians managed to kill the final minute of play and walk away with a 1-0 win.

In the girls game that followed, it was all Bridgeport from the very beginning.

Once Kaylee Reed put one in the back of the net in the opening minutes, the onslaught was on and continued for the full 80 minutes with Brianna Smell and Reep each tallying a brace in the first half.

With a 13-0 lead at halftime, the Indians backed off the attack after halftime, potting just two goals in the final 40 minutes.

Nonetheless, a statement was made in this one as Bridgeport claimed a 15-0 win.