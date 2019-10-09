Bucs defeat Colts in an intense finish

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The Philip Barbour Colts took on the Buckhannon Upshur Bucs Tuesday night.

First half was a defensive battle. Buckhannon-Upshur takes the first strike. Ryan Hurst is going to go a little high here. And Noah Ward is going to get a shot in for the colts but it goes wide.

Bucs have another opportunity but Colts keeper Cody Cooper comes up with a sliding save. Score is tied 0-0 at the half.

Second half begins with a penalty in the box. Haven Tyson takes the penalty kick. The kick is saved by Cody Cooper. Connor Hollen tries it again and it is saved again by Cooper. Two amazing saves by Cooper for the Colts.

Caio Silva brings it up the field to Lane Tenney then sends it to Ryan Hurst, he charges the goal. Incredible save by Cody Cooper. But the ball bounces up and back to the feet of Hurst and he’ll get it in. 1-0 Buckhannon-Upshur in the 75th minute of the game.

Bucs will win 1-0. And what a game we had here in Buckhannon on Tuesday.