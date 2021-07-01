BUHS’ Emileigh Ryan inks with Alderson Broaddus Lacrosse

TENNERTON, W.Va. – Buckhannon Upshur’s Emileigh Ryan signed to continue her lacrosse career with the Alderson Broaddus Battlers women’s lacrosse program.

Ryan helped lead the Lady Bucs to a state semifinal appearance this past Spring. Ryan played attack for the Bucs and she will continue that with the Battlers lax team.

Ryan had her sights set on playing club lacrosse at West Virginia University but after a visit to AB, she couldn’t pass up the opportunity to play Division II lacrosse with the Battlers.

“I actually toured with the coach earlier this year and I loved the campus and the coach made me feel very welcome,” Ryan said.

Ryan plans to study business administration while scoring goals for the Battlers.