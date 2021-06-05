Bulldogs down CeeBees fueled by breakthrough sixth inning

BLACKSVILLE, W.Va. – Doddridge County forced another game in the Class Single-A sectional tournament after beating Clay-Battelle 5-2 on Friday night.

In the top of the third, the CeeBees tried to stop a runner at third base but the throw didn’t go to the third baseman as planned and in return, Abby Thomas touched home plate and put the Bulldogs up 1-0.

But in the bottom of the third, the CeeBees tied it up as Liv Ammons layed down a bunt and scored a runner.

Then the Bulldogs started heating up in the top of the sixth inning. First, Doddridge scored on a passed ball to take the lead 2-1.

Then Alexxus Paugh nailed in 2 RBI to give the Bulldogs a 4-1 lead at the end of six innings.

Both Clay-Battelle and Doddridge County would score one more run but this would only help the Bulldogs as they cruise to a 5-2 victory and another shot to win the sectional title.

The CeeBees and Bulldogs are set for a rematch for the title on Saturday at 5 p.m.