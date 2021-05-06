Charleston Police Department investigating alleged theft of Tucker County basketball locker rooms in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The Charleston Police Department has opened an investigation into an alleged theft inside the locker room being used by the Tucker County basketball teams at both the girls and boys state basketball tournaments.

According to the Charleston Police Department, the investigation is in the early stages. CPD is working with security officials at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center to review evidence and surveillance video.

At this time, there is no person of interest, as the investigation is still ongoing, investigators said.

According to one TCHS school official, and multiple parents of Tucker County basketball players, money was stolen from the Mountain Lions’ locker rooms inside the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center during both the girls and boys state basketball tournaments over the last week.

“This isn’t what you want the focus to be on. It should be about the kids (playing),” said Tucker County Athletic Director, Jonathan Hicks. “These kind of incidents detract from what we’re really there for, and that’s to have a good experience for our kids and all the kids that are down there.”

A tournament official confirmed to 12 Sports on Wednesday that security officials at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center were reviewing surveillance footage from outside the locker rooms after they were notified of the incidents.

Among the money alleged to be stolen was $400 from one boys player and an unspecified amount of money from another player on the same team.

Both Hicks and one coach told 12 Sports on Thursday that both the girls and boys basketball teams from Tucker County High School allegedly had money stolen from their locker room.

The Charleston Police Department did not confirm whether it is looking into a single, or multiple, incidents.

The tournament official that 12 Sports spoke with on Wednesday said that coaches from each team are given keys to their locker room and instructed to lock the door. According to Hicks, Tucker County coaches followed those instructions and had locked the doors leading to their locker rooms while the team was on the court.

“My assistant (coach) said our doors were locked,” said Hicks.

The Tucker County girls played two games in Charleston, while the boys team played just one game at the state tournament.

The Tucker County girls won their opening round game against Webster County last Tuesday, but fell in the state semifinal on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Mountain Lion boys lost their opening-round game against Man on Tuesday.

David Helmick’s Lady Mountain Lions were making their 17th straight appearance at the state tournament, while Daniel Helmick’s boys team was making its first trip to Charleston since 2016.