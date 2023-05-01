PHILIPPI, W.Va (WBOY) – Last Thursday night, 13 Philip Barbour athletes signed to continue their playing careers in college.

As part of that night, the Colts’ football program celebrated a record-setting five players going on to the next level.

Michael Salisbury, Kemper Longwell, Dashawn Webster, Andrew Thompson and Ethan Floyd are all preparing to play college football next year plus Quinton Payton joining the West Virginia Wesleyan track team.

If you ask any of them, you can chalk that up to the program that is being built at Philip Barbour.

“They make sure you know how to work hard. We’re in the weight room all spring, all summer getting bigger for football, so it teaches you responsibilities, how to be a good man. That’s what Nic Mayle has taught us, to be a good person overall,” Bethany signee Michael Salisbury said.

With these student-athletes fulfilling a dream they’ve all had for a very long time; it became clear very quickly that this is a journey they’re proud to have taken together.

“There was once a kid who was a freshman that sat in Dashawn Webster’s kitchen, me and all of my friends, that are being signed already now,” Alderson-Broaddus signee Kemper Longwell said, “We all sat there and talked about how crazy it would be for all of us to go to college. It would be like something from a movie, so we just made it happen.”

You can hear from all thirteen Philip Barbour college signees online here.